John Witherspoon Reminisces On Start In Comedy, ‘Boondocks’ Reboot & More! [VIDEO]

John Witherspoon

Source: Tex V. / Radio One Digital

Weeks before his untimely passing, John Witherspoon stopped by the Houston BMW Studios with Uncle Funky Larry Jones to discuss his career, his work on Black Jesus and its return to television in lieu of the death of Charlie Murphy, his excitement about The Boondocks reboot, his beginning at the Comedy Store with Richard Pryor and more, reminiscing about The Richard Pryor Show, his cooking show, what keeps him going and more!

John Witherspoon Reminisces On Start In Comedy, ‘Boondocks’ Reboot & More! [VIDEO]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

