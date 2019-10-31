CLOSE
Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes & Martin Lawrence Break The Internet With Group Photo

Hollywood royalty has been showing a lot of love to Tyler Perry’s new studio in Atlanta, causing speculation about what major movie will be the first to utilize the space.

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence

Source: Splash / Splash News

What do you get when you have four comedic acting legends in a room—take a picture, and that’s exactly what Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy, and Wesley Snipes decided to do.

Unsung Cruise

On Wednesday (Oct. 30), Will Smith posted the iconic photo to his Instagram with the caption, “Nothing to see here.”

 

The legendary moment happened while the four silver screen icons were visiting Tyler Perry’s new studio in Atlanta, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are currently filming Bad Boys For Life, the third installment of the Bad Boy franchise, while Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes are gearing up to begin production on the highly-anticipated Coming To America sequel.

Although there has been no official word on why the four men were visiting, it didn’t stop fans from drawing their own conclusions about what the superstars could be cooking up.

Earlier this month, Tyler Perry celebrated the opening of his humongous movie studio in Atlanta among Black Hollywood’s elite Including Oprah, Denzel Washington, Sidney Poitier, Beyoncé, JAY Z and more.

Bad Boys For Life is set to hit theaters on January 17 and Coming the America 2 is slated to be released August 7, 2020.

Check out the Bad Boys For Life trailer below.

Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes & Martin Lawrence Break The Internet With Group Photo  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

