Solange Knowles Announces Separation From Husband Alan Ferguson

Marriage, especially in the public eye, can be tough to deal with which the 33-year-old singer addressed in the announcement.

Latitude Festival 2018 - Day 2 - Performances

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Solange Knowles has kept a comparatively low profile in comparison to Beyoncé but has a large and supportive fan base, not unlike her older sister. The singer and creative figure took to Instagram to announce she has separated from her husband, Alan Ferguson.

In a moving Instagram post, the 33-year-old Solange shared that she and the 56-year-old music video direct were separating, just shy of their fifth wedding anniversary after tying the knot in 2014 in a lavish New Orleans setting.

From Instagram:

Check out the full post below.

View this post on Instagram

the past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear. ive lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. ive also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes. 11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a nigga ain’t perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!

A post shared by @ saintrecords on

Photo: WENN

Solange Knowles Announces Separation From Husband Alan Ferguson  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

