CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes Sandwich

Today is National Sandwich Day and all across the country, people are having moments of joy because the now-beloved Popeyes Chicken Sandwich has made a glorious return after three months off the menu.

But, if you don’t want to have to wait in line for hours at the counter or drive-thru, we have a bit of a life hack for you. Here’s how you can make your own copycat Popeyes Chicken Sandwich via Gimmie Delicious.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

INGREDIENTS:

For the chicken marinade

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon EACH paprika garlic powder, black pepper, salt

For Breading

1 cup flour

½ cup corn starch

1 tablespoon EACH paprika garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper (for spicy)

1 teaspoon EACH salt & pepper

Spicy mayo

½ cup mayo

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon paprika or cajun or taco seasoning

1/2 tsp garlic powder

To Assemble:

4 medium-sized brioche buns

Mayonnaise

Sliced pickles

3-4 cups canola oil for frying

DIRECTIONS:

To Marinate chicken

Pound chicken breasts in between two pieces of parchment paper or plastic wrap. Cut each chicken breast in half crosswise to make 2 small pieces of chicken about the same size as the bun (see video below). In a large bowl, buttermilk, paprika, garlic powder, salt & black pepper. Add the chicken to the mix and place in the fridge to marinate up to 24 hours or use right away.

To Cook Chicken

Heat oil in a large heavy-duty skillet or pot on medium temperature or until the temperature reaches 350F. In a medium shallow bowl, whisk the flour, cornstarch, and spices. Drizzle 2-3 tablespoons of the buttermilk batter into the flour mixture and mix it through with a fork. Working with 1 piece at a time, dredge chicken the flour mixture and press flour on the top chicken to form a thick crust. Transfer chicken to hot oil and fry for 3-5 minutes per side or until the outside is crispy and golden and the internal temperature reaches 165F.

To Assemble

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large saucepan and toast buns face down until golden and crisp. Whisk all the ingredients for the mayo in a small bowl and spread a generous layer of mayo on each bun. Top with pickles and chicken. Enjoy hot!

RELATED: 7 Outrageously Easy No-Bake Cheesecake Recipes

RELATED: Food Porn: 15 Shrimp Recipes That’ll Leave You Drooling &amp; Hangry

RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes Sandwich  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

popeyes , recipes

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Weird News: Man Finds Molded Marijuana That He…

Sometimes weed smokers hide their stash TOO good. According to NYDailyNews, an Australian man went to the doctor after suffering from severe sinus…
11.04.19
Libertad: Mexico Releases Video Of The Failed Attempt…

A few weeks ago it was reported that Mexican authorities took a monumental “L” when they attempted to arrest the…
11.01.19
Sex Offender Kidnapped Two Children From DC Charter…

A man identified by court records as a sex offender briefly kidnapped two children from Rocketship Rise Academy in Southeast…
11.01.19
Swing
K-12 National Voter Registration Tour Kicks Off

#WhenWeAllVote announced the launch of a series of trainings across the country for its “My School Votes” initiative. The tour…
10.31.19
President Obama Waves
Obama Talks Being ‘Woke’ at The Obama Foundation…

Being ‘woke’ and ‘cancel culture’ are hot topics. Obama took on these topics at The Obama Foundation Summit. Join Our…
10.31.19
Top HS Recruit Decoldest Crawford Commits To LSU…

The kid with the coolest name in sports history has finally decided which program he’ll be playing wide receiver for…
10.30.19
Portland International Jetport is now using 100% recycled de-icing fluid
Southwest Pilots Caught Spying On Passengers

A flight attendant is suing Southwest airlines because she caught the pilots spying on passengers using the lavatory. SMH… fly…
10.29.19
Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned…

If you watched Game 5 of the World Series then you noticed a few things. Beyond Donald Trump getting booed by the…
10.29.19
Biking While Black: Black Bike-Riding Student Arrested By…

Genesis Hansen, a 21-year-old student at Oregon State University, was stopped by police for not riding in between the lanes.…
10.28.19
Cities With Higher Black Populations Rely On Fines…

Being Black in America has always had it’s challenges but as more statistics move the forefront we are seeing concrete…
10.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close