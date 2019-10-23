CLOSE
The Watts Hot Report
Celebrity Birthdays October 23

Soul Train Awards 2011 - Show

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Pele  79

Martin Luther King Jr. III  62

Lavar Ball  52

Miguel  34

Dukie Thot  24

Amandla Stenberg  21

Where Is Alexis Crawford? Clark Atlanta Student Has…

An anxious Georgia family awaits news about their loved one, Alexis Crawford, a student at Clark Atlanta University who has…
11.06.19
Florida Woman Sues Massage Envy For Refusing To…

A Florida woman is suing a popular massage parlor chain for refusing to provide her with services because of her…
11.06.19
Kim Kardashian-West Joins Fight To Free Rodney Reed

Kim Kardashian is once again utilizing her celebrity status to lobby to help get a wrongfully convicted man set free.…
11.06.19
Buffalo Wild Wings Employees Fired Over Racist Seating…

Two employees who participated in the racist moving of black patrons at a Buffalo Wild Wings have been fired. As…
11.05.19
New Yorkers Stage Mass Turnstile Jumping In BKTo…

Once again New Yorkers are standing up against the powers that be. Over the weekend locals took underground to disrupt…
11.05.19
Mucho, Mucho Amor: Famed Latino Astrologist Walter Mercado…

As if things for the Latino community couldn’t get any worse in the age of Donald Trump, over the weekend…
11.05.19
Weird News: Man Finds Molded Marijuana That He…

Sometimes weed smokers hide their stash TOO good. According to NYDailyNews, an Australian man went to the doctor after suffering from severe sinus…
11.04.19
Libertad: Mexico Releases Video Of The Failed Attempt…

A few weeks ago it was reported that Mexican authorities took a monumental “L” when they attempted to arrest the…
11.01.19
Sex Offender Kidnapped Two Children From DC Charter…

A man identified by court records as a sex offender briefly kidnapped two children from Rocketship Rise Academy in Southeast…
11.01.19
Swing
K-12 National Voter Registration Tour Kicks Off

#WhenWeAllVote announced the launch of a series of trainings across the country for its “My School Votes” initiative. The tour…
10.31.19
