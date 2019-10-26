CLOSE
Celebrity Birthdays October 26

Captain Planet Foundation Annual Benefit Gala - Red Carpet

Source: Ben Rose / Getty

Pat Sejak  73

Hillary Clinton  72

Keith Urban  52

Phaedra Parks  46

Mendeecees Harris  41

Toya Wright  36

 

