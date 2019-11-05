CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie & Nia Long Star In ‘The Banker’ [VIDEO]

Anthony MackieSamuel L. Jackson, and Nicholas Hoult have played Falcon, Nick Fury, and Beast in several Marvel movies — now they’ve come together again for a new Apple film due in theaters next month. Legendary actress Nia Long is also in the film.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Here’s a short synopsis courtesy of Mashable:

“In The Banker, a based-on-truth story and Apple Original Film, the duo plays Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, respectively. During the 1960s, the two hatched a plan to build a real estate and banking empire around the idea of helping African Americans forge their own path to finding the American Dream. To do it, they sought help from a working class white guy by the name of Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult, of X-Men fame). Garrett and Morris taught Steiner how to socialize in rich guy circles, and used him as the face of their operation at a time in history when the color of one’s skin was an open and in lots of cases legally mandated barrier (rather than the systemic barrier it still is today).”

Unsung Cruise

READ ALSO: Samuel L. Jackson Can Now Be The Voice For Your Alexa

Hit a theater near you on December 6 to tune in, or watch on Apple TV+ January 2020.

Watch the trailer below:

The article was originally published on GlobalGrind.com.

Will you be checking this movie out?

Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie & Nia Long Star In ‘The Banker’ [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

anthony mackie , nia long , Samuel L. Jackson

Videos
Latest
Where Is Alexis Crawford? Clark Atlanta Student Has…

An anxious Georgia family awaits news about their loved one, Alexis Crawford, a student at Clark Atlanta University who has…
11.06.19
Florida Woman Sues Massage Envy For Refusing To…

A Florida woman is suing a popular massage parlor chain for refusing to provide her with services because of her…
11.06.19
Kim Kardashian-West Joins Fight To Free Rodney Reed

Kim Kardashian is once again utilizing her celebrity status to lobby to help get a wrongfully convicted man set free.…
11.06.19
Buffalo Wild Wings Employees Fired Over Racist Seating…

Two employees who participated in the racist moving of black patrons at a Buffalo Wild Wings have been fired. As…
11.05.19
New Yorkers Stage Mass Turnstile Jumping In BKTo…

Once again New Yorkers are standing up against the powers that be. Over the weekend locals took underground to disrupt…
11.05.19
Mucho, Mucho Amor: Famed Latino Astrologist Walter Mercado…

As if things for the Latino community couldn’t get any worse in the age of Donald Trump, over the weekend…
11.05.19
Weird News: Man Finds Molded Marijuana That He…

Sometimes weed smokers hide their stash TOO good. According to NYDailyNews, an Australian man went to the doctor after suffering from severe sinus…
11.04.19
Libertad: Mexico Releases Video Of The Failed Attempt…

A few weeks ago it was reported that Mexican authorities took a monumental “L” when they attempted to arrest the…
11.01.19
Sex Offender Kidnapped Two Children From DC Charter…

A man identified by court records as a sex offender briefly kidnapped two children from Rocketship Rise Academy in Southeast…
11.01.19
Swing
K-12 National Voter Registration Tour Kicks Off

#WhenWeAllVote announced the launch of a series of trainings across the country for its “My School Votes” initiative. The tour…
10.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close