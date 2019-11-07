CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

These 7 Songs Will Have You Feeling Thankful AF This Thanksgiving

Traditional Christmas Duck Holiday Dinner

Source: GMVozd / Getty

With the holidays approaching, it’s a good time to get the spirit of gratitude flowing in your life.  And there’s nothing like music to put you in a thankful mood and appreciative mood.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

There’s so much malice going on in the world right now that words like “gratitude” and “joy” are fading from our vocabularies. When it comes to linguistics, we’re slacking as a nation. Fear-driven words like “shooting” and “disease” have taken over our psyche.  If you didn’t think that words had power, guess again. According to an article on Goop.com,

“Words have power. Their meaning crystallizes perceptions that shape our beliefs, drive our behavior, and ultimately, create our world. Their power arises from our emotional responses when we read, speak, or hear them. Just say the word “fire” while barbequing, or in the workplace, or in a crowded theater, and you’ll get three completely different but powerful emotional and energetic reactions.”

That may explain why certain songs can totally shift your vibration from low to high.You ever notice that even if you listen to a holiday song in July, it starts to feels like Christmas. Or you can listen to your favorite song and it instantly takes you back to the moment you first heard it or fell in love with it? That’s the power of music. That’s the power of sound.

Halloween may have the dopest movies, and you can listen to anything on your birthday — but Christmas is pretty much the only holiday to have it’s own category in music.  Oh but that stops now.

In honor of Turkey Day, we put together a list of hip hop tracks that will surely get you in the mood to give thanks.  Enjoy the sounds of these inspiring tunes that will help you feel grateful for all that you have this year.

These 7 Songs Will Have You Feeling Thankful AF This Thanksgiving  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Thanksgiving , Thanksgiving songs

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…

Disney+ is axing controversial or antiquated videos.
11.08.19
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month…

  Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield…
11.08.19
The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual…

The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused…
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is…
11.08.19
LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families…

LeBron James is seriously dedicated to helping his students, and he proves that time and time again. The baller is now…
11.07.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…

These white folks just don’t learn. A California high school teacher who dressed up as Common for Halloween decided he…
11.07.19
Where Is Alexis Crawford? Clark Atlanta Student Has…

An anxious Georgia family awaits news about their loved one, Alexis Crawford, a student at Clark Atlanta University who has…
11.06.19
Florida Woman Sues Massage Envy For Refusing To…

A Florida woman is suing a popular massage parlor chain for refusing to provide her with services because of her…
11.06.19
Kim Kardashian-West Joins Fight To Free Rodney Reed

Kim Kardashian is once again utilizing her celebrity status to lobby to help get a wrongfully convicted man set free.…
11.06.19
Buffalo Wild Wings Employees Fired Over Racist Seating…

Two employees who participated in the racist moving of black patrons at a Buffalo Wild Wings have been fired. As…
11.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close