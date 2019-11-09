CLOSE
Nori At Night
HomeNori At Night

President Trump Issues The #MagaChallenge, Winners Invited To The White House

The 45th President of the United States Donald Trump has a online challenge called the #MagaChallenge … there are people making videos for the challenge. They are rapping and showing their love for Trump. Whelp, there you have it!

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ If ya’ll didn’t know there was a #MagaChallenge going on out there, I’m here to tell you that there is one, and #DonaldTrump is very much interested in meeting the winners of the challenge. _____________________________________ On Friday, Donnie took to Twitter to tweet about the challenge and said, “I will be announcing the winners of the #MagaChallenge and inviting them to the White House to meet me and perform. Good Luck!” _____________________________________ According to @rollingstone, the challenge was started by rapper and Trump supporter #BrysonGray back in September as he called for others to join the challenge to “make liberals cry.” In an interview with the Daily Dot, Bryson talked about the challenge and said, I think the MAGA challenge is doing what everybody expected Kanye West to do for the—click the link the bio to head on over to TheShadeRoom.com

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…

Disney+ is axing controversial or antiquated videos.
11.08.19
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month…

  Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield…
11.08.19
The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual…

The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused…
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is…
11.08.19
LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families…

LeBron James is seriously dedicated to helping his students, and he proves that time and time again. The baller is now…
11.07.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…

These white folks just don’t learn. A California high school teacher who dressed up as Common for Halloween decided he…
11.07.19
Where Is Alexis Crawford? Clark Atlanta Student Has…

An anxious Georgia family awaits news about their loved one, Alexis Crawford, a student at Clark Atlanta University who has…
11.06.19
Florida Woman Sues Massage Envy For Refusing To…

A Florida woman is suing a popular massage parlor chain for refusing to provide her with services because of her…
11.06.19
Kim Kardashian-West Joins Fight To Free Rodney Reed

Kim Kardashian is once again utilizing her celebrity status to lobby to help get a wrongfully convicted man set free.…
11.06.19
Buffalo Wild Wings Employees Fired Over Racist Seating…

Two employees who participated in the racist moving of black patrons at a Buffalo Wild Wings have been fired. As…
11.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close