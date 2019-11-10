Pilar Sanders Happy But Denies Engagement To Houston Legend J. Prince

Pilar Sanders has definitely showed that you can’t keep a good woman down.

After a very public and tumultuous split from ex-husband NFL legend Deion Sanders, Pilar is understandably taking her time before jumping into a new marriage, but that didn’t stop fans from speculating that she and boyfriend J.Prince are engaged.

On Monday(Nov. 4, Pilar took to her Instagram to post pictures from the couples “Black Royalty” birthday soirée when fans noticed that Pilar was sporting a huge diamond ring on the finger usually reserved for engagement with the caption, “When you manifest the vision that others said was impossible … #blackroyalty .”

Fans quickly began to congratulate Sanders but before the champagne could toast, Pilar cleared up the confusion with a lengthy post letting fans know that when that time comes she would not announce the union via a shady post.

“Let me give u a clearer #pov your comments took me by surprise I must admit,” Pilar Sanders wrote. “And in the space of trying to figure out how my post saying “ When you manifest the vision that others said was impossible” Could be taken as me manifesting an engagement or even thinking it was impossible to be engaged baffled me. Then I realized this in fact needed to be addressed and cleared. Thankh u to all of my well wishers, however,… I did not announce any engagement to @jprincerespect – I would never minimalize an engagement announcement to a mere subliminal post, no one paid attention to the ring in question not being on the ring finger of my left hand but my right. tho a #prettylittlething it is, it’s definitely not the engagement status.”

Last year, Pilar Sanders spoke to The Shade Room, offering women advice on how to move on with your life after a messy breakup. During the interview Sanders shared with readers her mantra stating, “Life goes on and one monkey doesn’t stop the show regardless of how public or private the breakup is;” before confirming that she was in relationship with the Rap-A-Lot Record executive.

Check out some images from the event below.

