YG Brings Out Stormy Daniels To Perform “F*ck Donald Trump” [Video]

Back in 2016, West Coast rapper YG turned heads with his Nipsey Hussle-assisted song “FDT (F*ck Donald Trump)” from his second studio album, Still Brazy. At this weekend’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival, YG invited Stormy Daniels onstage to perform the track and she even threw in a little slander and shade towards the president.

My name is Stormy f*cking Daniels, and I am the reason Donald Trump is f*cked,” Daniels said to the crowd. The adult film actress then engaged in some banter with YG, who asked Daniels if she actually had sex with the president to which she replied, “No, I just laid there.”

Twitter user @sammcastillo__ captured the moment in the clip below. A warning: there is strong language in the clip so mind your volume and surroundings.

