A new study shows that missing white children get more media coverage than missing black and brown children. But, children of color go missing at higher rates. Over 400,000 kids were listed as missing by the FBI in 2018 and about 37% of those kids are Black. Even though Black children only make up 14% of all children in America.

Jazzy Report: Missing White Children Get Special Treatment was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 13 hours ago

