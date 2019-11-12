CLOSE
Eric B. in Jail Over Warrant From 17 Years Ago

Eric B., the DJ known for his music alongside legendary rapper Rakim during hip-hop golden age,  is currently behind bars in New Jersey over a 17-year-old warrant.

His attorney telling NJ Advance Media Tuesday, Eric Barrier pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and resisting arrest/eluding on Jan. 28, 2002 for an incident that occurred in New Jersey  about a year earlier. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court for sentencing on March 8, 2002, according to court documents.

The 56-year-old was made aware of the warrant when he was questioned by state police in Vermont last month. He said he received no notice from the court about his failure to appear all those years ago.

Barrier’s attorney is now hoping to get him out of jail for now until his next court appearance. He argued for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Barrier has graduated from on-stage to on-screen, appearing as a series regular on CBS’ “Blue Bloods” as Detective Mike Gee, a friend of Donnie Wahlberg’s character Danny Reagan. In the role, he’s an ex-cop who comes out of retirement to help Reagan.

Source: NJ Advance Media

