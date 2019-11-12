Pedro Pascal Talks About Landing Role As The Mandalorian | Extra Butter

11.12.19
Disney+ begins streaming today and one of the big shows is The Mandalorian from the Star Wars universe. This sage begins after the stories of Jango and Boba Fett when another warrior emerges. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

We had the opportunity to sit down with the Mandalorian himself Pedro Pascal, along with Carl Weathers and Gina Carano to discuss their new show. During our chat Pedro revealed what happened after he received a phone call about “something Star Wars” and Carl Weathers explains how the sets and wardrobe weren’t comfortable. Meanwhile, Gina Carano explains how she caught the flu on her last day filming The Mandalorian because she had to act while fully submerged in water.

“I think it was because it was my last day filming, and we were battling things, but it was my last day I emotionally got the flu that day, I mean I definitely got the physical flu for a week afterward but I was just so so sad the whole thing was coming to a close.”

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney Plus so you don’t have to be sad.

