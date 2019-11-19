Popeyes Won: Chick-Fil-A Promises To Stop Donations To Anti-LGBTQ Orgs

CLOSE
Chick-Fil-A has enjoyed prominence in the fast-food game for its chicken sandwiches and cheery customer service but what has dogged the company is its donating of funds to two anti-LGBTQ groups. Changing course, Chick-Fil-A says it will no longer donate funds to the groups.

As reported by Reuters, the fast-food giant said it will no longer donate funds to two Chrisitan organizations, The Salvation Army and to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Both groups have openly opposed same-sex marriage, putting Chick-Fil-A in the crosshairs of many LGBTQ organizations and their supporters.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted out a response to an article, declaring he would instead eat dinner at another local chain. Some have signaled Gov. Abbott’s tweet as homophobic.

Here’s the part where we tell you that you can get Popeyes on Sundays. Just be civil about it.

