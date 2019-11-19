CLOSE
Blue Ivy Carter Wins Songwriter Award At Soul Train Music Awards

Blue Ivy’s win may just help Beyoncé, who is currently in a trademark battle over her daughter’s name.

The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING"

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

It looks like Jay-Z and Beyoncé aren’t the only award winners in the Carter household.

On Sunday (Nov.17) Jay-Z and Beyoncé‘s 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, took home the prestigious Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards for her contribution to the melanin love song, “Brown Skin Girl.”

“Brown Skin Girl” was released in July as part of “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and features Blue Ivy’s vocals at the beginning and end of the track, along with Nigerian singer Wizkid and Guyanese artist Saint Jhn. The celebratory hit went viral  over the summer after Black women and girls of ever hue uploaded videos of themselves embracing their brown skin-many of which were posted to both Beyoncé and her mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson’s Instagram accounts.

Of course Blue Ivy didn’t win alone; Beyoncé, Jay-Z, St. Jhn and other co-writers shared the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award win with the young singer.

Other nominees for the award were Khalid (“Talk”), Anderson. Paak (“Make It Better”), and H.E.R. (“Hard Place”), Lizzo (“Juice”) and Chris Brown/Drake (“No Guidance”).

Previous recipients of the award include Jamie Foxx, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Tamar Braxton, Andra Day and Blue Ivy’s aunt Solange.

