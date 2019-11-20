CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Say What?! Julia Roberts Was Suggested to Play Harriet Tubman in Movie

The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

From Pretty Woman to Harriet?  Sounds a bit off to us but a movie executive thought that Julia Roberts would be perfect to play the once slave turned abolitionist in the movie ‘Harriet.’

Unsung Cruise

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Rewind to 1994 to when screenwriter and producer of the film ‘Harriet’ Gregory Allen was shopping the film around to movie executives, yes it sounds crazy that a film sometimes takes this long to get picked up but hear us out.

According to Entertainment Weekly, in a recent interview, Allen recalled that Hollywood was “very different” in the mid-90s.  So different that a suggestion was made to Allen about who the lading role of Harriet Tubman should be in his film, Julia Roberts!

“I was told how one studio head said in a meeting, ‘This script is fantastic. Let’s get Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman,’” Allen explained. “When someone pointed out that Roberts couldn’t be Harriet, the executive responded, ‘It was so long ago. No one is going to know the difference.’”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Can you imagine?!  Thank God the film took twenty-five years to get picked up and Cynthia Erivo was chosen to play Harriet Tubman.

Harriet Tubman 1820-1913, American Abolitionist, Full-Length Standing Portrait with Hands resting on Chair by Harvey B Lindsley, early 1870s

Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

source

Say What?! Julia Roberts Was Suggested to Play Harriet Tubman in Movie  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Harriet Tubman , Julia Roberts

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…

In October, Paragon Charter Academy refused Marian Scott a school picture for rocking an "extreme hairstyle." Now, she and her…
11.20.19
Popeyes Won: Chick-Fil-A Promises To Stop Donations To…

Chick-Fil-A has enjoyed prominence in the fast-food game for its chicken sandwiches and cheery customer service but what has dogged…
11.20.19
Did The NFL Set Up Jay-Z To Be…

Jay-Z is reportedly disappointed in Colin Kaepernick.
11.19.19
New Jersey Mom ‘Heartbroken’ After 6-Month-Old Daughter Leaves…

A New Jersey mother has been left “heartbroken” after every parents worst nightmare became her reality. Anari Ormond, 23, arrived…
11.18.19
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.15.19
Why You Need An Eye Cream In Your…

No face care routine is complete without eye cream.
11.13.19
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close