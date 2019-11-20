CLOSE
Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Family H&M Ads Are A Holiday Mood!

The supermodel and NFL player are nothing short of winter wonderland perfect.

It looks like Chanel Iman and hubby Sterling Shepard are getting in the holiday spirit!

Last week, the supermodel and NFL star shared some adorable H&M ads of them and their baby girl on Instagram. This is nothing but winter wonderland perfection!

Sterling is dapper in this grey and black striped suit, while Chanel is tres chic and comfortable in this black studded mini dress, which oh so perfectly wraps about around her growing baby bump!

This is definitely getting us in a festive mood.

Chanel looks flawless in her winter white turtleneck and shimmery matching skirt, also peep her headband, while Sterling is super cute in this checkered shirt, tan turtleneck, and matching cords. Oh, and we can’t forget 15-month-old daughter Cali Clay in this gold overall dress.

Too cute!

 

This beautiful family is also growing. Over the summer, the 28-year-old announced she is expecting her second child.

“Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon,” she announced on Instagram back in August.

 

Wishing the Sterlings the best holiday ever!

Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Family H&M Ads Are A Holiday Mood!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

