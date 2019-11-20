CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Philadelphia Couple Receives Shocking Surprise From Ellen Degeneres

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 08, 2015

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Philadelphia same-sex couple Sarah Sulsenti and Kate Austin received the surprise of a lifetime after appearing on The Ellen Show this past Tuesday.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The couple first got Ellen’s attention after Austin, an LGBTQ+ influencer, asked both DeGeneres and Chrissy Teigen to be a part of their wedding by walking her down the aisle via Tweeter.

Unsung Cruise

Austin explained that her parents did not approve of her marriage to Sulsenti and as a result, refused to attend her big day.

“My mom was terrible. I’ve been out for almost five years now and, she has said everything you can think of under the sun,” said the Philadelphia native.

DeGeneres, in her normal generous fashion, featured the tweet on her show in a segment called “Show Me Your Tweets,” where she later surprised the couple by inviting them on stage to reenact their engagement with family.

Although DeGeneres said that she was unable to attend the wedding, she offered the couple a cardboard cutout of herself, along with a $25,000 check from Shutterfly to supply their open bar.

Ellen ended the segment by giving words of encouragement to the couple and those who may be experiencing similar circumstances.

“You are loved by so many people and, we love you for who you are exactly.”

Ellen has been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community since 1977 when she first came out in her self-titled sitcom Ellen.

Check out Ellen surprising the couple below.

Philadelphia Couple Receives Shocking Surprise From Ellen Degeneres  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

ellen degeneres

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…

In October, Paragon Charter Academy refused Marian Scott a school picture for rocking an "extreme hairstyle." Now, she and her…
11.20.19
Popeyes Won: Chick-Fil-A Promises To Stop Donations To…

Chick-Fil-A has enjoyed prominence in the fast-food game for its chicken sandwiches and cheery customer service but what has dogged…
11.20.19
Did The NFL Set Up Jay-Z To Be…

Jay-Z is reportedly disappointed in Colin Kaepernick.
11.19.19
New Jersey Mom ‘Heartbroken’ After 6-Month-Old Daughter Leaves…

A New Jersey mother has been left “heartbroken” after every parents worst nightmare became her reality. Anari Ormond, 23, arrived…
11.18.19
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.15.19
Why You Need An Eye Cream In Your…

No face care routine is complete without eye cream.
11.13.19
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close