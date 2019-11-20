D.L.’s Top 10 Things Black People Are Taking If We Ever Leave America Part 2

Black people ever leave America we’ll take Kim Kardashian, she’s our favorite we’ll leave the rest. We’ll also take Michael Jackson and rebury him in Africa; actually we’re taking all of the music with us. And don’t think for a second we’re leaving Serena and Venus Williams! If you had to leave America who or what would you bring with you?

Jamai Harris Posted November 20, 2019

