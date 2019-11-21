CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Microsoft Working On Bringing Gmail, Google Drive, & Calendar To Outlook

This could make the web client even more clutch to those who have both a personal Outlook.com account and a G Suite account for work purposes.

Microsoft Testing Google Suite Integration For Outlook.com

Source: picture alliance / Getty

If you’re an Outlook.com user that wished you could somehow integrate your Google suite on the web client, this news will definitely serve you well. Microsoft has quietly been testing the integration with some accounts.

Unsung Cruise

Twitter user Florian B shared with his followers that he was able to access the new feature today. Like on Outlook’s iOS and Android app, its a quick and simple process to link your Google Account to your Outlook.com account. Once you successfully have done so, your Google Drive documents, Gmail and Google Calendar, will be automatically displayed inside the Outlook.com web service.

It looks very similar to the iOS and Android app, allowing the user to either combine or switch between their separate inboxes and features a side-by-side integration of the calendar. Florian revealed in his exploration of the new feature that you cannot add more than one Google Account, and switching between your Outlook and Gmail account will refresh the page.

There is no word if or when Microsoft is planning to officially roll out the feature to all Outlook.com users. If they do, this could make the web client even more clutch to those who have both a personal Outlook.com account and a G Suite account for work purposes.

Photo: picture alliance / Getty

Microsoft Working On Bringing Gmail, Google Drive, & Calendar To Outlook  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Indiana University Is Supporting ‘Racist And Sexist Professor’…

Essentially, one would assume that in addition to educating its’ students, institutions would take immense take pride in protecting those…
11.22.19
Neyo Talks Urban One Honors, New Christmas Album,…

No stranger to the charts song writer and R&B singer called into the Quick Silva show! Neyo talked about his…
11.22.19
Get That Autumn Glow! 5 Fall Bronzers Makeup…

Fall is quickly approaching, which means #HotGirlSummer is coming to an end. And while those of us with weak knees…
11.22.19
Samuel L. Jackson Film In Limbo After Sexual…

A premiere for Samuel L. Jackson's 'The Banker' was canceled. The movie is based on Bernard Garrett.
11.22.19
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…

In October, Paragon Charter Academy refused Marian Scott a school picture for rocking an "extreme hairstyle." Now, she and her…
11.20.19
Popeyes Won: Chick-Fil-A Promises To Stop Donations To…

Chick-Fil-A has enjoyed prominence in the fast-food game for its chicken sandwiches and cheery customer service but what has dogged…
11.20.19
Did The NFL Set Up Jay-Z To Be…

Jay-Z is reportedly disappointed in Colin Kaepernick.
11.19.19
New Jersey Mom ‘Heartbroken’ After 6-Month-Old Daughter Leaves…

A New Jersey mother has been left “heartbroken” after every parents worst nightmare became her reality. Anari Ormond, 23, arrived…
11.18.19
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close