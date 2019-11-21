CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Chuck D Puts Culture Vulture Jackets On Jerry Springer & Maury Povich

Burn Hollywood burn.

Prophets Of Rage And Friends' Anti Inaugural Ball

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Chuck D has had enough with messy daytime talk shows. He took to social media to shame two of the biggest culture vultures in the game.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As spotted on Complex the Long Island native felt a serious ways when surfing through the television recently. On Tuesday, November 19 the “Fight The Power” rapper called out Jerry Springer and Maury Povich for their long history of exploiting people of color via their scandalous paternity test reveals and rigged race baiting confrontations.

“Just how much the fed$ pay these old white dudes like Maury & Jerry showtiming young folks dysfunctional sht on Air …especially young blacks,” he tweeted. “Beware of elder media Nucointelpro buzzards hovering. Everything ain’t entertainment in fact it’s exploitation.” The post included a screenshot of The Maury Povich Show titled “My wife admitted to cheating … are these my children.”

While Mista Chuck is synonymous with his criticism about the social injustice issues in America this is the first time he has taken clear shots at the two hosts. But it seems like the disapproval from Hip-Hop isn’t slowing down Povich’s money moves. He recently announced that he will be releasing a board game called “You’re Not The Father”. According to the Amazon listing the game is “Based on the TV show you know and love, this hilarious adult party game lets players prove their nonpaternity Maury-style and revel in hysterical banter along the way!”

Photo: WENN.com

Chuck D Puts Culture Vulture Jackets On Jerry Springer & Maury Povich  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Chuck D. , Jerry Springer , maury povich

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…

In October, Paragon Charter Academy refused Marian Scott a school picture for rocking an "extreme hairstyle." Now, she and her…
11.20.19
Popeyes Won: Chick-Fil-A Promises To Stop Donations To…

Chick-Fil-A has enjoyed prominence in the fast-food game for its chicken sandwiches and cheery customer service but what has dogged…
11.20.19
Did The NFL Set Up Jay-Z To Be…

Jay-Z is reportedly disappointed in Colin Kaepernick.
11.19.19
New Jersey Mom ‘Heartbroken’ After 6-Month-Old Daughter Leaves…

A New Jersey mother has been left “heartbroken” after every parents worst nightmare became her reality. Anari Ormond, 23, arrived…
11.18.19
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.15.19
Why You Need An Eye Cream In Your…

No face care routine is complete without eye cream.
11.13.19
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close