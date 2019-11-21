CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Alicia Keys Takes To Instagram To Talk Judgement After Son Paints His Nails

Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys is no stranger to dropping labels, the singer made headlines in 2016 after making the decision to stop wearing makeup. The singer’s choice came as a way to empower women to embrace their natural beauty instead of subscribing to beauty standards that can be bad for your skin and self image.

62nd Grammy Awards Nominations

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Alicia Keys took fans to church after an incident at a nail salon with her son made her questioning how society applies labels.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

On Sunday (Nov. 10) Alicia Keys took to her Instagram page to discuss labels when it comes to masculine and feminine energies after her four-year old son Genesis wanted to paint his nails with a rainbow nail polish. During the relaxing visit, Genesis shared that he wanted to have a myriad of colors on his nails, although the “Diary”singer was excited for her son’s bold choice, the excitement turned to sadness after her son decided he no longer wanted to wear the polish out of fear of being judged.

Unsung Cruise

“The other day I went to the nail salon with Genesis. He’s in the chair and he’s like I want rainbow. So he tells the lady that he wants rainbow colors on his nails,” Keys shared. “And she brings all of these colors and she paints each nail a different color and after he painted his nails he looked at me and says ‘mommy, I don’t want this on my nails.’ I said why, you were so sure you were good and he goes ‘people are not gonna like it.’”

Alicia Keys then went onto explain how the incident made her examine all the ways people judge others, which led her to post her thoughts on Instagram in protest of these judgements and labels.

“It got me thinking how completely judged we are all the time,” Keys continued. “The way I see it is there is masculine and feminine energies inside us all. And that’s, period. That’s just how it is. And it gets concerning to me that we can’t explore these different sides of ourselves, these different energies that are within us.”

Check out the full video below.

Alicia Keys’ Iconic Cornrows Were Once Your Hairspiration
15 photos

Alicia Keys Takes To Instagram To Talk Judgement After Son Paints His Nails  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Alicia Keys

Videos
Latest
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…

In October, Paragon Charter Academy refused Marian Scott a school picture for rocking an "extreme hairstyle." Now, she and her…
11.20.19
Popeyes Won: Chick-Fil-A Promises To Stop Donations To…

Chick-Fil-A has enjoyed prominence in the fast-food game for its chicken sandwiches and cheery customer service but what has dogged…
11.20.19
Did The NFL Set Up Jay-Z To Be…

Jay-Z is reportedly disappointed in Colin Kaepernick.
11.19.19
New Jersey Mom ‘Heartbroken’ After 6-Month-Old Daughter Leaves…

A New Jersey mother has been left “heartbroken” after every parents worst nightmare became her reality. Anari Ormond, 23, arrived…
11.18.19
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.15.19
Why You Need An Eye Cream In Your…

No face care routine is complete without eye cream.
11.13.19
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close