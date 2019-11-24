Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Besides spending time with family and eating all you eat, Thanksgiving clapbacks are the best part of the holiday season.

Auntie: you’re 18 and still single?

Me: you’re 39 and still messing around with 3 married men??#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies #thanksgivingclapbacks pic.twitter.com/riltRqWfGR — Channya💛🤩 (@channyaesthetic) November 16, 2019

Auntie: Your additude is so nasty Me: like your mac n cheese#ThanksgivingClapback pic.twitter.com/MOAy6LRQnS — Ryan (@Yaya____16) November 14, 2017

Hit the flip for some hilarious clapbacks that you can probably use against a trolling relative this year.

Thanksgiving Clapback Season Is Here And Folks Are Locked And Loaded With Shade

kiyonnathewriter Posted November 24, 2019

