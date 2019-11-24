CLOSE
R. Kelly Alleged Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Now Claims She’s Victim

Bond Hearing Held In Chicago For R. Kelly's Federal Criminal Cases

Source: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 16: Supporters of singer R. Kelly, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, leave after the singer’s arraignment at the Dirksen Federal Building on July 16, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) / Getty

The struggle that is the existence of accused sexual predator R. Kelly continues to spiral. Joycelyn Savage, one of the women the R&B crooner has long claimed to be one of his girlfriends is now turning on him.

Savage took to Instagram to state she had been a victim this entire time and is revealing the truth under duress.

She has teamed with paid platform called Patreon to share her story. ‪

“I have Partnered up with @Patreon where I will post daily chapters of my story,” she wrote on Instagram. “Things I am going to reveal that was sweared not to see the day of light — by NDA. I am risking my life for many others. ‪This story is 18+ and only for mature audience, I want to make sure my story is very detailed as I can remember. My first story “Where It All Started” is out now. patreon.com/Joycelynsavage ‬(Link is bio) 🙏🏼.”

It is Savage whose parents tried to persuade her to come back home in the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, maintaining she was basically being held hostage.

This is the point where we must include that while R. Kelly has been locked up in jail as he awaits trial, she’s likely had no source of income. That’s not to say that Savage hasn’t been a victim (she reportedly claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Kelly), but the timing of her reveal will certainly raise eyebrows.

Apparently, her father, Timothy Savage, was unaware she was sharing her story and urged her to contact the family.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Savage relayed meeting R. Kelly when was 19-years-old and that he told her she would be the next Aaliyah. She would eventually leave school and move in with the singer.

I’m sorry.

R. Kelly Alleged Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Now Claims She’s Victim  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

