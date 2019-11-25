CLOSE
YouTube Drops Trailer For New Learning Series ‘Retro Tech’ Featuring Marques Brownlee

Based on YouTube creator, Marques Brownlee's hit series Dope Tech, instead of focusing on the latest gadget or smartphone, Brownlee will be unboxing and using vintage technology on Retro Tech.

Source: YouTube / Retro Tech

Ever wondered what happened when you introduced today’s generation of tech users with technology from the past? YouTube’s newest learning series, Retro Tech, answers that question.

Based on YouTube creator, Marques Brownlee’s hit series Dope Tech, instead of focusing on the latest gadget or smartphone, Brownlee will be unboxing and using vintage technology on Retro Tech. We will see him try a bevy of tech that defined pop culture and pretty much shaped the technological landscape as we know it today.

In the first trailer for the show, we get to see him try out items like a Sony Walkman, Sega Genesis, JVC Camcorder, and more, many of them for the first time. In each episode, he will explore the item’s impact on society, its history, and the creators of the vintage devices.

He won’t be taking this journey alone as he will be joined by a star-studded lineup of actors, comedians, tech experts, science educators, and YouTube creators. You can look forward to seeing Bill Nye, Karlie Kloss, Hannibal Buress, Roy Wood Jr., Michael Fischer, Casey Neistat, Justine Ezarak (“iJustine”), Jake Baldino (“Jake/Gameranx”), Suzanne Mariko Takahashi (“Atomic Mari”), Judner Aura (“UrAvgConsumer”), Andrew, Michael and Evan Gregory (“Gregory Brothers”), Sara Dietschy, and Peter McKinnon.

Retro Tech premieres on YouTube starting December 2 on YouTube.com/Learning and on Brownlee’s YouTube channel. It will premiere weekly on Mondays, and YouTube Premium subscription holders can immediately binge the entire season. You can watch the shows first trailer below.

Photo: YouTube / Retro Tech

YouTube Drops Trailer For New Learning Series ‘Retro Tech’ Featuring Marques Brownlee  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

