In recent days, the saga of Joycelyn Savage made headlines again after the alleged ex-girlfriend of R. Kelly revealed stirring details surrounding her time with R. Kelly. With the announcement of a Patreon page that promises to share her side of the story, the fundraising service is now asking for proof that Savage is indeed behind the effort.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

TMZ reports:

There’s been a lot of doubt Joycelyn Savage is behind the Patreon account … an account which calls out Kelly, accusing him of physical abuse and forced abortions.

A source at Patreon, the company hosting the account, tells us Patreon tried Monday to verify the account. We’re told the owner of the account will have a couple days to provide proof they’re the real Joycelyn, or they’ll be shut down.

Our source tells us the user will have to provide a government-issued form of identification to satisfy Patreon.

The account has made a significant amount of money — we’re told more than 1,800 users have paid the membership fee which ranges from $3 to $25. If the account does turn out to be fake, the money will be returned.

In a statement originally released to Variety, Kelly’s attorney Steven Greenberg said that the move from Savage, if it is truly her, is nothing more than a ploy to make money now that Kelly’s funds have seemingly run out.

—

Photo: Getty

Patreon Wants Proof That Joycelyn Savage Is Behind Tell-All Page About Broke R&B Singer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Lance Strong Posted November 26, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: