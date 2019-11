Terri J. Vaughn & Reginae Carter sat down with @Radiogodstu to talk about dating for the holidays. Are there rules we should be following? Check out the interview below…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Terri J. Vaughn & Reginae Carter Talk About Dates For The Holidays [Exclusive Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop Posted 23 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: