Perpetually Late Lauryn Hill Leans On Cousin To Hurry Up & Pay $72K

Gerald Hill could face jail time after defaulting on paying back the $65,000 that the singer loaned him

2019 Sonoma Harvest Music Festival Weekend 1

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Lauryn Hill doesn’t have the strongest case to make when it comes to someone being on time with anything, but it appears she’s putting the legal presses on a cousin over an unpaid loan. Gerald Hill now owes Hill $72,000 after defaulting on an initial $65,000 after missing a court date.

Unsung Cruise

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a New Jersey judge has sided with Hill in her court battle against Gerald Hill.

The judge found Gerald had “violated” Lauryn’s rights by refusing to turn over his financial information. He owes her $70,000 over a loan she provided him. She claims he has refused to pay back a dime.

The court order states if Gerald fails to turn over the financial documents within 10 days, an arrest warrant will be issued and he will be taken into custody.

Back in June 2018, Lauryn sued her cousin claiming he screwed her out of $56,000. She loaned him the money in June 2017. Gerald signed a contract agreeing to pay back the money by September 2017. If he paid by the deadline there would be no interest owed.

If the loan wasn’t repaid by the deadline Gerald agreed for a 10% simple annual interest to be tacked on.

The outlet added that Mr. Hill was served and missed a court date, prompting the judge in the case to enter a default judgment in favor of Ms. Hill in the amount of $72,886.62.

Photo: Getty

Perpetually Late Lauryn Hill Leans On Cousin To Hurry Up & Pay $72K  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

