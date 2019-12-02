CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Pushing A Different Kind of Weight… Foldable Smartphones

The company is claiming that only 100,000 units of the device will be produced and will sell out quickly.

Pablo Escobar's Brother Unveils New Escobar Inc's Foldable Phone

Source: Eric VANDEVILLE / Getty

Whether you like it or not, the foldable phone craze is here, and the Escobar family is getting in on the action. Deceased drug kingpin, Pablo Escobar’s brother Roberto announced Escobar Inc’s new foldable smartphone.

Unsung Cruise

With the help of women wearing nothing but lingerie, Roberto introduced to the world the Escobar Fold 1, “one of the world’s first foldable smartphones in a new ad. Unlike Samsung’s expensive Galaxy Fold, Escobar’s device is easier on the pockets and comes in two models, a $349 (128GB) and $499 (512GB), and features Android 9.0 OS (operating system) with a dual camera.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In a video showing the phone in action with, of course, a picture of Pablo Escobar as the wallpaper, we get to see how easily the phone goes from a smaller folded unit into a 7.8-inch screen tablet.

The company is claiming that only 100,000 units of the device will be produced and will sell out quickly. We will have to keep our eyes on those numbers. This is the latest move from Roberto, who famously got into a beef with Elon Musk a few months back over a flamethrower that he claimed the Tesla CEO jacked from him.

Roberto was also involved in a legal dispute with the producers of the Netflix hit original series Narcos based on the late drug kingpin’s life and demanded  $1 billion and threated to “close their little show.” We have no idea who is in the market for a Pablo Escobar smartphone, but if you really want one, you can head over to the company’s website to purchase one right now.

You can watch the kinda NSFW ad below.

Photo:  Eric VANDEVILLE / Getty

Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Pushing A Different Kind of Weight… Foldable Smartphones  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Pablo Escobar , Smartphones

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Starbucks Fires Employee For Writing “PIG” On Oklahoma…

A Starbucks in Oklahoma fired an employee and apologized for their actions after the former worker wrote a cop’s order…
12.03.19
Here We Go Again: White Woman Calls Cops…

We’re running out nicknames for these colonizers. A Black UPS driver just doing his job delivering packages is the latest…
12.03.19
Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg Says Legalizing Weed Is…

You can pay for school but money can’t buy you common sense. Michael Bloomberg is about to learn a thing…
12.03.19
Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Pushing A Different Kind…

Whether you like it or not, the foldable phone craze is here, and the Escobar family is getting in on…
12.03.19
Rosa Parks Statue Unveiled In Montgomery, Commemorating 64th…

Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was honored with a commemorative statue in Montgomery, Alabama marking the 64th anniversary of her…
12.03.19
Terrelle Pryor Charged With Simple Assault, Girlfriend Charged…

New details are emerging stemming from the stabbing incident regarding NFL free agent Terrelle Pryor, including the involvement of another…
12.02.19
In Her Feelings: Amazon Will Be Making Its…

Alexa, the voice assistant that lives inside your Amazon smart speaker you just purchased on Black Friday, will be getting…
12.02.19
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Thinks The NBA…

Despite great storylines due to its talent moving to other teams, the NBA’s ratings are currently in free fall. While…
12.02.19
Tips For Dealing With Grief During The Holidays

The holidays are always tough for those who’ve lost someone during the year. Whether it be a parent, a beloved…
11.27.19
6 Simple Ways To Give Back This Holiday…

It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and believe it or not, there’s lots to be grateful for — and tis’ the…
11.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close