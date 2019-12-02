Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Pushing A Different Kind of Weight… Foldable Smartphones

Whether you like it or not, the foldable phone craze is here, and the Escobar family is getting in on the action. Deceased drug kingpin, Pablo Escobar’s brother Roberto announced Escobar Inc’s new foldable smartphone.

With the help of women wearing nothing but lingerie, Roberto introduced to the world the Escobar Fold 1, “one of the world’s first foldable smartphones in a new ad. Unlike Samsung’s expensive Galaxy Fold, Escobar’s device is easier on the pockets and comes in two models, a $349 (128GB) and $499 (512GB), and features Android 9.0 OS (operating system) with a dual camera.

In a video showing the phone in action with, of course, a picture of Pablo Escobar as the wallpaper, we get to see how easily the phone goes from a smaller folded unit into a 7.8-inch screen tablet.

The company is claiming that only 100,000 units of the device will be produced and will sell out quickly. We will have to keep our eyes on those numbers. This is the latest move from Roberto, who famously got into a beef with Elon Musk a few months back over a flamethrower that he claimed the Tesla CEO jacked from him.

Roberto was also involved in a legal dispute with the producers of the Netflix hit original series Narcos based on the late drug kingpin’s life and demanded $1 billion and threated to “close their little show.” We have no idea who is in the market for a Pablo Escobar smartphone, but if you really want one, you can head over to the company’s website to purchase one right now.

You can watch the kinda NSFW ad below.

