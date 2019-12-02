CLOSE
Peep The First Teaser Trailer For ‘James Bond: No Time To Die’

Daniel Craig prepares for his 007 swan song...

"Bond 25" Film Launch at GoldenEye, Jamaica

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

We are so ready to see Lashana Lynch take the reigns of the James Bond franchise but until that moment comes Daniel Craig still holds the title of 007 in the 25th installment of the decades long film series and today we got our first teaser for the upcoming trailer to No Time To Die.

The 14-second clip packs a lot into it’s short teaser including our first look at Lynch in the film, Craig in classic James Bond attire, and Pennywise The Clown?! We’re pretty sure it’s not It, but someone out there creeping like a Joker-ish makeup.

Whether Bond passes the torch to the new 007 dead or alive remains to be seen but regardless of how it happens we’ll be toasting to the new beginning that’s long overdue.

Check out the teaser for No Time to Die below and prepare for the full length trailer come Wednesday.

