CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

WATCH: Solange Gives Us The Blackest Nine Minute Performance on The Tonight Show

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

If you follow Solange on Instagram hopefully you’ve been fortunate to see her go live rehearsing blessing us with a preview of remixed music from her album ‘When I Get Home’.  Up until now, we had no idea what she was rehearsing for but after this performance, we are guessing that this performance on The Tonight Show was one of the things she was preparing for.

Unsung Cruise

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Host Jimmy Fallon introed the mini-concert with the news that the directors cut of ‘When I Get Home’ performance art will be available on all digital platforms next week.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Solange and her all-black band and dancers performed just over nine minutes long with a melody of songs from her album ‘When I Get Home’ released in February of 2019.  The performance included “Taking on the Light,” “Things I Imagined,” “Down with the Clique,” “Binz,” “Almeda,” and more.

Solange might have just made the blackest performance ever on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and we stan!  Watch it for yourself here.

We just want to know when Solange with hit the road with a full tour…

WATCH: Solange Gives Us The Blackest Nine Minute Performance on The Tonight Show  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

solange

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Starbucks Fires Employee For Writing “PIG” On Oklahoma…

A Starbucks in Oklahoma fired an employee and apologized for their actions after the former worker wrote a cop’s order…
12.03.19
Here We Go Again: White Woman Calls Cops…

We’re running out nicknames for these colonizers. A Black UPS driver just doing his job delivering packages is the latest…
12.03.19
Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg Says Legalizing Weed Is…

You can pay for school but money can’t buy you common sense. Michael Bloomberg is about to learn a thing…
12.03.19
Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Pushing A Different Kind…

Whether you like it or not, the foldable phone craze is here, and the Escobar family is getting in on…
12.03.19
Rosa Parks Statue Unveiled In Montgomery, Commemorating 64th…

Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was honored with a commemorative statue in Montgomery, Alabama marking the 64th anniversary of her…
12.03.19
Terrelle Pryor Charged With Simple Assault, Girlfriend Charged…

New details are emerging stemming from the stabbing incident regarding NFL free agent Terrelle Pryor, including the involvement of another…
12.02.19
In Her Feelings: Amazon Will Be Making Its…

Alexa, the voice assistant that lives inside your Amazon smart speaker you just purchased on Black Friday, will be getting…
12.02.19
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Thinks The NBA…

Despite great storylines due to its talent moving to other teams, the NBA’s ratings are currently in free fall. While…
12.02.19
Tips For Dealing With Grief During The Holidays

The holidays are always tough for those who’ve lost someone during the year. Whether it be a parent, a beloved…
11.27.19
6 Simple Ways To Give Back This Holiday…

It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and believe it or not, there’s lots to be grateful for — and tis’ the…
11.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close