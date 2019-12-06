K. Michelle Poses In Her Underwear To Bare The “Dents” And “Scars” Left Behind From Having Toxic Butt Injections Removed

K. Michelle is feeling more comfortable in her skin than ever before now that she’s healthy.

The 33-year-old singer has been very open about the journey she’s been on since 2018 to have butt injections, as in the white pellets that made up the material injected in her, removed from her backside and other parts of her body that they found their way into. After numerous surgeries, the “Can’t Raise a Man” singer is getting some work done to reconstruct her natural behind, which was obviously altered with the injections and after they were removed. She showed fans her progress on Instagram this week, posing unabashedly in a crop top and her underwear. She talked about how far she’s come and her upcoming TV series helping other women have silicone removed from their bodies.

“This body of mine has been through hell! It isn’t perfect but it’s MY body,” she said. “This journey has been difficult but i’m a tough cookie. Proud of myself and that’s all that matters! Finishing up my reconstruction with @drcarlosgomez1 I’ll see you in Jan. Also i’m excited about my new tv show helping women like me remove silicon from their bodies! Powerful and how I want to spend my 2020, saving some peoples life.”

While plenty of people lauded her for prioritizing her health and “living in your truth,” she did find herself at odds with a woman who claimed that her photo looked edited and therefore, claimed she wasn’t keeping it 100 percent real. K refuted that idea, saying anything you see in the pic, dents, curves, scars, are not of an edited picture. They are, instead, the effects of having to have tissue removed from her lower half because of the silicone that was in her system and the damage it did internally. Of course, K being K, she didn’t say it exactly like that…

“The curves you see are my scars you stupid a– b—h. Sick of you bottom level a– hoes always talking about sh-t you have no clue about!” she replied. “I have dents in me from where the tissue was cut out and you get on here talking about I edited a picture. If I edited a picture it would look better than this. And what type of jealous a– bitch get on a post like this starting some sh-t? Oh. The biggest loser. Edit that with yo nutty a–.”

Anyway, the star talked about making the decision to go through the long process of having the silicone removed after finding herself in pain and her health compromised while on The Dr. Oz Showlast year.

“I really thought I was like poppin’,” she said. “I was like, oh yeah, I look good. I look so good. And I did it so many years ago. I did it about, what, four or five years ago. And I didn’t start to feel any pain or have any issues until like a year ago. And my health just started to decline and go down and I ran all types of blood tests, everything. Doctors were really trying to figure out, you know, what was wrong with me. And I had seen some stories of a lot of women who were going through the same thing and it was like discoloration. It was pain in your back. It was migraines. It was super discomfort. I took the stats and I’m like I know what this is. It’s like you always have this intuition where you know you might want to ignore it. But I couldn’t ignore it anymore and it just wasn’t worth it.”

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

K. Michelle Poses In Her Underwear To Bare The “Dents” And “Scars” Left Behind From Having Toxic Butt Injections Removed was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

