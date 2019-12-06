Bobby V Is Striving For Legendary Status [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]

Radio One Exclusives
| 12.06.19
Dismiss

Singer Bobby V was one of the many celebs to help us celebrate 40 years of Radio One at Urban One Honors. Bobby has worked with some of the honorees at this year’s event and felt that it was necessary to attend this year’s event to pay tribute to the people who helped him along the way.

Unsung Cruise
Highlights From Urban One Honors

Highlights From The Urban One Honors Purple Carpet [Photos]

22 photos Launch gallery

Highlights From The Urban One Honors Purple Carpet [Photos]

Continue reading Highlights From The Urban One Honors Purple Carpet [Photos]

Highlights From The Urban One Honors Purple Carpet [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_3874428" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Abrielle Williams / Radio One Digital[/caption] Thursday, December 5th kicked off the 40th Year of Radio One with Urban One Honors! This star-studded event brought out some of Black Entertainment's biggest and brightest stars. Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx was presented with the Entertainment Icon Award. Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper, Sylvia Rhone and Ryan Jamaal Swain were all honored at Thursday's taping. Before the festivities started, the honorees and more hit the Urban One Honors Purple carpet and remember to tune in Monday, January 20th, 2020 to see what happened on TV One! [caption id="attachment_3874514" align="aligncenter" width="970"] Source: TV One / Radio One Digital[/caption] RELATED: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors

The singer talks about his quest to one day be among the Urban One Honors recipients, talks about his most recent projects and more with Teresa Marie. Make sure you tune into #UrbanOneHonors Monday, January 20th, 2020 on TV One!

 

Urban One Honors Air Date

Source: TV One / Radio One Digital

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Talks Social Impact In His Hometown & Family Life [#UrbanOneHonors]

RELATED: Singer Jac Ross Makes His Long-Awaited Debut At Urban One Honors [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Bobby V Is Striving For Legendary Status [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Bobby valentino

Videos
Latest
Slow March: Democrats Introduce 2 Articles Of Impeachment…

The Democratic Party launched its strongest missive yet by announcing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The former…
12.11.19
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…

Talk about weird fashion, Walmart is apologizing after customers discovered it was selling sweaters that appear to show Santa Claus with lines…
12.10.19
What Calvin Klein Got Wrong About Pole Dancing…

Calvin Klein missed the mark with that pole dancing photo they posted on Instagram. It's not a true reflection of…
12.09.19
Ayanna Pressley’s New Bill Aims To Stop Racist…

Ayanna Pressley is advocating some serious change.
12.06.19
Homophobic Dad Abandons Son On Side Of Road…

The child was found crying on the side of the road after his father kicked him out of the car…
12.05.19
MANE TALK: Zoe Kravitz Is Now Rocking A…

Zoe Kravitz has debuted a fresh new hair 'do!
12.04.19
Black Women At Higher Risk Of Cancer From…

A new study finds a correlation between cancer and chemical hair products.
12.04.19
Kamala Harris Abruptly Suspends Her Presidential Campaign: Report

Kamala Harris, the senator from California, will reportedly withdraw her candidacy seeming the Democratic nomination to be president.
12.04.19
Starbucks Fires Employee For Writing “PIG” On Oklahoma…

A Starbucks in Oklahoma fired an employee and apologized for their actions after the former worker wrote a cop’s order…
12.03.19
Here We Go Again: White Woman Calls Cops…

We’re running out nicknames for these colonizers. A Black UPS driver just doing his job delivering packages is the latest…
12.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close