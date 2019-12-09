CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Watch Alicia Keys & Miguel’s Music Video For “Show Me Love”

Alicia Keys, who’s gearing up to host the GRAMMYs for the second time, recently released a sweet song with Miguel called “Show Me Love” and it’s a vibe.

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

You may have already seen the music video for the remix featuring 21 Savage or the visual sonic experience version, but today a live performance music video for the original premiered on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show’s Facebook page. Set in a sexy black and blue room and in true R&B duet form, Alicia Keys and Miguel trade chilling notes as a live band plays behind them. Keys is featured on the keys herself, and we even got a bit of crowd participation.

Unsung Cruise

Check it out below…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Show Me Love” comes from Alicia Keys’ seventh studio album, A.L.I.C.I.A., which due in 2020 along with her autobiography, More Myself: A Journey.

Last week Keys told Billboard that working on both was “the best therapy I ever had,” she said. “I ended up being able to see the moments that things shifted. When you’re living it, you’re not really reflecting on it.”

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Watch Alicia Keys & Miguel’s Music Video For “Show Me Love”  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Alicia Keys , miguel

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
What Calvin Klein Got Wrong About Pole Dancing…

Calvin Klein missed the mark with that pole dancing photo they posted on Instagram. It's not a true reflection of…
12.09.19
Ayanna Pressley’s New Bill Aims To Stop Racist…

Ayanna Pressley is advocating some serious change.
12.06.19
Homophobic Dad Abandons Son On Side Of Road…

The child was found crying on the side of the road after his father kicked him out of the car…
12.05.19
MANE TALK: Zoe Kravitz Is Now Rocking A…

Zoe Kravitz has debuted a fresh new hair 'do!
12.04.19
Black Women At Higher Risk Of Cancer From…

A new study finds a correlation between cancer and chemical hair products.
12.04.19
Kamala Harris Abruptly Suspends Her Presidential Campaign: Report

Kamala Harris, the senator from California, will reportedly withdraw her candidacy seeming the Democratic nomination to be president.
12.04.19
Starbucks Fires Employee For Writing “PIG” On Oklahoma…

A Starbucks in Oklahoma fired an employee and apologized for their actions after the former worker wrote a cop’s order…
12.03.19
Here We Go Again: White Woman Calls Cops…

We’re running out nicknames for these colonizers. A Black UPS driver just doing his job delivering packages is the latest…
12.03.19
Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg Says Legalizing Weed Is…

You can pay for school but money can’t buy you common sense. Michael Bloomberg is about to learn a thing…
12.03.19
Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Pushing A Different Kind…

Whether you like it or not, the foldable phone craze is here, and the Escobar family is getting in on…
12.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close