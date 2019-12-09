EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Watch Alicia Keys & Miguel’s Music Video For “Show Me Love”

Alicia Keys, who’s gearing up to host the GRAMMYs for the second time, recently released a sweet song with Miguel called “Show Me Love” and it’s a vibe.

You may have already seen the music video for the remix featuring 21 Savage or the visual sonic experience version, but today a live performance music video for the original premiered on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show’s Facebook page. Set in a sexy black and blue room and in true R&B duet form, Alicia Keys and Miguel trade chilling notes as a live band plays behind them. Keys is featured on the keys herself, and we even got a bit of crowd participation.

“Show Me Love” comes from Alicia Keys’ seventh studio album, A.L.I.C.I.A., which due in 2020 along with her autobiography, More Myself: A Journey.

Last week Keys told Billboard that working on both was “the best therapy I ever had,” she said. “I ended up being able to see the moments that things shifted. When you’re living it, you’re not really reflecting on it.”

