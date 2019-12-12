On Wednesday, Indiana Pacers star, Victor Oladipo was cut from the Fox’s Masked Singer. But, he may have scored a date with Judge–and Pussy Cat Dolls member– Nicole Scherzinger!

The masked singer is a competition show where celebrities go undercover to perform. With each performance, people are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Each week, one singer will be eliminated and ultimately reveal their true identity.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Related: Victor Oladipo Posts Emotional Message on Instagram After Season-Ending Injury

Oladipo–who is currently sitting out the regular NBA season due to a knee injury– appeared on the anonymous singing show as the “Thingamajig.” Many people had guessed he was the mysterious character but he continued to deny it. Nicole and the character had been flirting all season, so it was only right when he revealed his identity that he shoot his shot.

Related: The NBA Reveals Finalists For This Year’s Awards & Victor Oladipo Is Up For ‘Most Improved’

When his identity was revealed, Jenny McCarthy asked if he was down for a date with Nicole. His response? “Of course, We can go anywhere, any time, any place.”

Hopefully we get a follow up on if the date actually happens!

Is Victor Oladipo Going On A Date With Nicole Scherzinger? was originally published on radionowindy.com

Jennifer | @jenn.alyse Posted 23 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: