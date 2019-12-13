CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Salute The Fly Jock: Tom Joyner Talks 25 Years On TJMS, Retirement & More [Video]

The "Fly Jock" broadcasted the final 'The Tom Joyner Morning Show' episode on Friday, December 13.

Tom Joyner "One More Time Experience" - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Today marks the end of one of the most popular nationally-syndicated shows on daytime radio in The Tom Joyner Morning Show. Tom Joyner will call an end to a long broadcasting career and in a new interview, the “Fly Jock” shares what’s next as he heads off into the twilight.

Unsung Cruise

Sitting down with CBS This Morning, Joyner, 70, shared part of his journey into becoming one of the top radio DJs of his era. Joyner shared the root of his nickname, which he earned after hosting a morning radio show in Dallas, and an afternoon show in Chicago.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

From CBS:

“Our thing has always been to empower people. But to empower, we have to first entertain,” Joyner told CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan. “If I’ve got you laughing, I’ve got you listening.”

Entertainment and empowerment have paid off. At his peak, Joyner said he was pulling in $14 million a year.

“But it got to a point where they would – ‘All right, we’re gonna cut your salary in half.’ ‘Okay.’ ‘And then in half.’ ‘Okay.’ And then in half two years ago,” Joyner said. “Because my salary was based on my results, and not only was I losing affiliates but radio industry as a whole was losing traction.”

“If you had been offered more money, would you have stayed longer?” Duncan asked.

“Heck yeah. Shoot, I – my goal was to die on the radio. Have my funeral on the radio,” Joyner said with a laugh.

Watch the interview below.

Photo: Getty

Salute The Fly Jock: Tom Joyner Talks 25 Years On TJMS, Retirement & More [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Tom Joyner

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During…

The newly crowned Miss Universe made history when she won the prestigious competition wearing her natural coils. Zozibini Tunzi instantly…
12.16.19
Resource Officer Fired After Surveillance Video Showed Him…

A North Carolina School Resource Officer has reportedly been fired days after surveillance video showed him slamming a middle school student…
12.16.19
They Are Coming For Our Babies: A Daycare…

A daycare in Florida received a verbal tongue lashing from an angry mother when they questioned her 2-year-old daughters afro.
12.13.19
New Jersey Is The Newest State To Ban…

Natural hair discrimination no longer has a place in New Jersey!
12.13.19
These Pantene ‘Going Home For The Holidays’ Ads…

Trans and gender-nonconforming folks need to be celebrated for their beauty and their courage to be their most authentic selves.
12.12.19
Slow March: Democrats Introduce 2 Articles Of Impeachment…

The Democratic Party launched its strongest missive yet by announcing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The former…
12.11.19
Claremont Church Unveils Nativity Scene Depicting Mary, Joseph…

Though Donald Trump has overwhelming support from the Christianity community regardless of his past and present indulgence in the 7…
12.11.19
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…

Talk about weird fashion, Walmart is apologizing after customers discovered it was selling sweaters that appear to show Santa Claus with lines…
12.10.19
What Calvin Klein Got Wrong About Pole Dancing…

Calvin Klein missed the mark with that pole dancing photo they posted on Instagram. It's not a true reflection of…
12.09.19
Ayanna Pressley’s New Bill Aims To Stop Racist…

Ayanna Pressley is advocating some serious change.
12.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close