CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Press Play: Kerry Washington And Reese Witherspoon Co-Star In New Hulu Drama Teaser

The limited series is set for March 2020.

The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Hulu has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming limited series Little Fires Everywhere, and it already seems to stir up some drama with the two leading ladies Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon

Unsung Cruise

According to Deadline, the show is based on Celeste Ng‘s bestselling book and if “follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.” Rosemarie DeWitt, Joshua Jackson, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, Lexi Underwood and Huang Lu also star in the series.

It will be produced by Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company, Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios, which is apart of Disney Television Studios. Writer and author Liz Tigelaar is the creator, showrunner and executive producer for the show. Witherspoon and Washington will also have executive producer credits.

You can check out the teaser trailer for the series below where Witherspoon’s character Elena Richardson confesses, “We all have parts that scare us, we can’t not look at who we are.” If this is anything like Witherspoon’s other drama-filled show Big Little Lies, we’re in for a bumpy ride. You can catch Little Fires Everywhere when it hits Hulu on Wednesday, March 18.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Press Play: Kerry Washington And Reese Witherspoon Co-Star In New Hulu Drama Teaser  was originally published on globalgrind.com

hulu , kerry washington , Reese Witherspoon

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During…

The newly crowned Miss Universe made history when she won the prestigious competition wearing her natural coils. Zozibini Tunzi instantly…
12.16.19
Resource Officer Fired After Surveillance Video Showed Him…

A North Carolina School Resource Officer has reportedly been fired days after surveillance video showed him slamming a middle school student…
12.16.19
They Are Coming For Our Babies: A Daycare…

A daycare in Florida received a verbal tongue lashing from an angry mother when they questioned her 2-year-old daughters afro.
12.13.19
New Jersey Is The Newest State To Ban…

Natural hair discrimination no longer has a place in New Jersey!
12.13.19
These Pantene ‘Going Home For The Holidays’ Ads…

Trans and gender-nonconforming folks need to be celebrated for their beauty and their courage to be their most authentic selves.
12.12.19
Slow March: Democrats Introduce 2 Articles Of Impeachment…

The Democratic Party launched its strongest missive yet by announcing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The former…
12.11.19
Claremont Church Unveils Nativity Scene Depicting Mary, Joseph…

Though Donald Trump has overwhelming support from the Christianity community regardless of his past and present indulgence in the 7…
12.11.19
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…

Talk about weird fashion, Walmart is apologizing after customers discovered it was selling sweaters that appear to show Santa Claus with lines…
12.10.19
What Calvin Klein Got Wrong About Pole Dancing…

Calvin Klein missed the mark with that pole dancing photo they posted on Instagram. It's not a true reflection of…
12.09.19
Ayanna Pressley’s New Bill Aims To Stop Racist…

Ayanna Pressley is advocating some serious change.
12.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close