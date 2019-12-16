A North Carolina School Resource Officer has reportedly been fired days after surveillance video showed him slamming a middle school student to the ground twice.

Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame told ABC11 on Monday that the unnamed deputy had been fired “effective immediately.”

BREAKING: The deputy school resource officer has been fired effective immediately according to Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame. More details to come. @ABC11_WTVD @ABC https://t.co/y8jPQt6tUk — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) December 16, 2019

The deputy was previously on paid administrative leave.

The video that surfaced Thursday shows the officer throwing the 6th-grade student at Vance County Middle School to the ground and then dragging the student down the hall.

Over the weekend, Brame said he was “stunned” by the video and had asked North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to look into what happened.

Vance County Middle School officials issued a statement Friday saying:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred at Vance County Middle School involving a school resource officer. We are deeply concerned by the actions that took place. School and district officials are working closely and in full cooperation with the local authorities to address this matter consistent with school board policy and state laws. The safety of our students has been and continues to be of the utmost importance to our district. Should you have further questions, please direct those to the Vance County Sheriff’s Office.”

Authorities have not publicly identified the officer.

Resource Officer Fired After Surveillance Video Showed Him Slamming, Dragging Middle School Student was originally published on blackamericaweb.com