Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Black Christmas’

Since it’s almost Christmas, Oleebo found it fitting to do a review of “Black Christmas.” He admits that initially he thought it was a Tyler Perry movie but it wasn’t. The movie was the third remake of the same movie! A stranger stalks college girls over Christmas break. He says the only issue he had with the movie was that he saw it! Don’t waste your time.

Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

