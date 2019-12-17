CLOSE
Hip-Hop Legend Scarface Came Close To Nabbing Houston City Council Seat

“You can sit back and point out the problems or you can address them and bring solutions to the table.”-Scarface

Scarface is known for putting Houston on the map in Hip-Hop and now the veteran rapper wants to put on for his city in politics.

As previously reported, back in June Scarface, who’s real name is Brad Jordan, announced he was running for Houston’s City Council seat. In an announcement made via Instagram, Face revealed that he planned on doing more than. just talking about Houston’s problems-he wanted to be a part of the solution.

”We are off and running and the momentum couldn’t be better. We are running a grassroots campaign powered by we the people.”

The momentum and sentiment echoed throughout his campaign as Jordan acknowledged that his celebrity carried him into a run-off election that took place Saturday (Dec. 14) against then opponent former educator Carolyn Evans-Shabazz; but he had high hopes that his plan would enable him to represent the council’s District D.

“You can sit back and point out the problems or you can address them and bring solutions to the table,” Jordan said last week. While his first time campaign had huge success, it wasn’t enough to edge out Shabazz who narrowly beat out Jordan. As the night came to a close, Carolyn Evans-Shabazz secured the seat by scoring 62.27% of the votes, while Scarface earned an impressive 37%.

While Scarface has yet to announce if plans to follow up his successful campaign by diving into politics full time, his success proves that the political scene is ready for real change. Hopefully he will continue his run in 2023.

Hip-Hop Legend Scarface Came Close To Nabbing Houston City Council Seat  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

