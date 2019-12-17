CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Cam’ron’s ‘Purple Haze 2’ Tracklist Unveiled, Drops New Visual

You giving me the work or what?

D'usse Palooza - Brooklyn, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Even though he suffered a recent loss in his circle Killa Cam aka Cam’ron is back. He is moving forward with his highly anticipated sequel to Purple Haze.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As spotted on Hip-Hop N More the Harlem native is still releasing Purple Haze 2 on Friday, December 20. The project is 16 tracks deep with several features with his Diplomats cohort Jim Jones, the currently incarcerated Max B and Wale. Other talents that made the cut include singer Mimi and emerging MC Disco Black. The official tracklist is as follows:

1. Toast to Me

2. Medellin

3. Losin’ Weight 3

4. K.O.P.

5. I Don’t Know (feat. Wale)

6. Big Deal

7. Fast Lane

8. The Right One

9. This Is My City (feat. Max B)

10. Keep Rising (feat. Max B)

11. The Get Back (feat. Mimi)

12. Just Be Honest (feat. Mimi)

13. Ride the Wave

14. Killa Bounce (feat. Disco Black)

15. Believe in Flee

16. Straight Harlem (feat. Jim Jones & Shooter)

In addition to formally unveiling the album, the “Welcome to New York City” rapper also dropped a teaser for “Losin’ Weight 3.” In the video, he serves not only as the orator, but also the piano player in the black and white-themed visual. His son, who bears a strong resemblance to his father, plays a younger version of Cam on the street coming up.

Through the bars, he reveals he had to make a decision at a young age to forego his budding basketball career in order to make some real money. You can see the clip below:

Photo: Getty

Cam’ron’s ‘Purple Haze 2’ Tracklist Unveiled, Drops New Visual  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Cam'ron

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Chicago Mayor Plans To Diversify The Lily White…

After pressure from city council members she explains her idea.
12.18.19
Fashion Nova Is Accused Of Underpaying Their Workers…

The brand is accused of paying their employees wages as low as $4.66 per hour.
12.18.19
Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During…

The newly crowned Miss Universe made history when she won the prestigious competition wearing her natural coils. Zozibini Tunzi instantly…
12.16.19
Resource Officer Fired After Surveillance Video Showed Him…

A North Carolina School Resource Officer has reportedly been fired days after surveillance video showed him slamming a middle school student…
12.16.19
They Are Coming For Our Babies: A Daycare…

A daycare in Florida received a verbal tongue lashing from an angry mother when they questioned her 2-year-old daughters afro.
12.13.19
New Jersey Is The Newest State To Ban…

Natural hair discrimination no longer has a place in New Jersey!
12.13.19
These Pantene ‘Going Home For The Holidays’ Ads…

Trans and gender-nonconforming folks need to be celebrated for their beauty and their courage to be their most authentic selves.
12.12.19
Slow March: Democrats Introduce 2 Articles Of Impeachment…

The Democratic Party launched its strongest missive yet by announcing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The former…
12.11.19
Claremont Church Unveils Nativity Scene Depicting Mary, Joseph…

Though Donald Trump has overwhelming support from the Christianity community regardless of his past and present indulgence in the 7…
12.11.19
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…

Talk about weird fashion, Walmart is apologizing after customers discovered it was selling sweaters that appear to show Santa Claus with lines…
12.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close