CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Fox Business Reporter Caught With Crack Pipe At Courthouse

There's still hope for fiends out here as Donald Trump's favorite news network is employing crackheads.

Close-Up Of Methamphetamine Pipe On Table

Source: Aisha Thomas / EyeEm / Getty

For years Fox News has been churning out crackpot conspiracy theories and flat out lies in hopes of confusing their audience and keeping Donald Trump and his Republican cult in a favorable light, and now we might now what helps them conjure up wacky and made up fabrications: crack.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to the New York Daily News, Fox Business reporter, Lawrence Crook got bagged last week trying to sneak a crack pipe in his sock into Manhattan Federal Court on Dec. 9. You know you got a problem when you try to sneak in a crack pipe into a place that prosecutes criminal activity. Unfortunately for Crook (helluva last name for a crack smoker), security spotted the pipe as he passed through the metal detector and gave him a ticket before escorting him out the building.

Crook faces a possession of drug paraphernalia charge. Sources said the paraphernalia was a crack pipe, though one courthouse insider insisted it was for meth.

Oh, meth? Yeah, that makes it much better.

The 36-year-old reporter was at the court house to cover the trial over a proposed merger between T-Mobile and Sprint when he was bagged with the pipe.

The New York Post meanwhile reports that the reporter threw a wild fit after confessing to the offense.

Crook immediately fessed up when confronted with the contraband, and began whining about how he’d recently lost his job at CNN and was in “big trouble,” sources said.

In a series of emails, Crook claimed the violation was some sort of frame-up, saying he’d received a “death threat and a promise articles would come out.”

Well, at least he’s proof a drug addict can still hold a job, even if it is at Fox.

Fox Business Reporter Caught With Crack Pipe At Courthouse  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Crack , drugs , Fox Business , New York City

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The House Impeached Donald Trump – Here’s What…

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump on counts of obstructing Congress and abuse of…
12.19.19
4-Year-Old Indiana Boy Killed And His Pregnant Mother…

A 4-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother was injured when shots were fired into the bedroom where they…
12.19.19
Man Arrested After Posting YouTube Videos About Burning…

A Florida man is facing federal charges after allegedly posting a series of YouTube videos threatening Christians and to “burn…
12.19.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…

Google has narrowed down what are the most popular Christmas toys in America for 2019, well more like Reviews.org but…
12.19.19
Former FAMU Student Killed In Officer Involved Shooting

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt has been hired by the family of 22-year-old Jamee Johnson, who died Saturday (Dec. 14)…
12.19.19
Atlanta Man Gets 25 Years Behind Bars For…

An Atlanta man who reportedly raped a woman in retaliation for remarks her boyfriend made was sentenced to 25 years…
12.19.19
Plane Passenger Gives First-Class Seat To 88-Year-Old Woman,…

Here’s a case of favoritism that’ll make everyone smile. Leah Amy, a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant shared the sweet story of…
12.19.19
Chicago Mayor Plans To Diversify The Lily White…

After pressure from city council members she explains her idea.
12.18.19
Fashion Nova Is Accused Of Underpaying Their Workers…

The brand is accused of paying their employees wages as low as $4.66 per hour.
12.18.19
Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During…

The newly crowned Miss Universe made history when she won the prestigious competition wearing her natural coils. Zozibini Tunzi instantly…
12.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close