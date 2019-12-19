CLOSE
Fashion Nova Is Still Copying Dresses – This Time It's Normani's Alexander Wang Look

Fashion Nova must think that all press is good press because they are currently on a “can’t stop, won’t stop” campaign of being in the media for various things. First: they were hit with a lawsuit from Versace for copying the infamous J Lo Dress (you know, the one that started Google Images), recently, the New York Times reported a story regarding the condition of the factories the brand works with, and even though that wasn’t even last week, they are making a rumble on Twitter again.

This time it’s for copying Normani’s Alexander Wang look. The former Fifth Harmony star wore a sexy Alexander Wang dress to Alexander Wang’s after party from his Spring/Summer 2020 show and it found itself right on the Fashion Nova website.

However, the dress has now been mysteriously removed from the site. They probably received a cease and desist letter from Alexander Wang’s team, but at time of publishing, we still don’t know.

This is not a new rodeo for Fashion Nova. The company is known for their fast fashion styles and creating affordable copies of high end looks. Personally, I think that fashion should be accessible to all; however, to me, fashion design and creativity is art, so you should not steal another designers, well, design. Even if they wanted the silhouette or maybe they like the color choice, they can pick one or the other, but not both.

Beauties, what do you think about Fashion Nova copying looks? Are you here for it? Think they are doing too much? What are your thoughts on fast fashion as a whole? Sound off in the comment section.

