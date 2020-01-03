Details Emerge In Tavis Smiley’s PBS Sexual Misconduct Case

Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at the PBS network. Although Smiley has vehemently denied all claims, an investigation was recently concluded by an external source that revealed a number of unheard details in the case.

Via the unsealed PBS report, the allegations faced by Smiley spanned decades and includes accusations of the host making lewd comments, inappropriate touching, verbal abuse, and sexual relationships with his staff and guests of his now-defunct self-titled show.

In March 2018, Smiley’s legal team filed documents regarding the network’s decision to suspend and later cancel his show, prompting him to file a lawsuit alleging a breach of contract. PBS fired back with a suit of its own to the tune of $1.9 million to cover show expenses.

A number of accounts were recorded of the allegations, including one former staffer saying that Smiley invited her to lunch via her private phone and inquired about her bra size, offering to buy underwear and inquiring about a boyfriend.

There were women who confirmed that they had consensual sexual relationships with Smiley, but one woman felt that because of the host’s stature that she felt compelled to go along with the act. A producer of the show says she was let go from the show after news of her sexual relationship with Smiley became known around the office.

Another account from a woman says she visited Smiley’s home only to be greeted by him not wearing pants and asking if she’d engage in a threesome with his show producer, who the woman claimed looked frightened in bed.

Read the full report here courtesy of Deadline.

January 3, 2020

