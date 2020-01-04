CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

LL Cool J Says He & Q-Tip Working On LP For Def Jam

The actor and rapper last dropped a project in 2013.

The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Two of Hip-Hop elites are in the midst of creating new music for one of the genre’s premier labels. LL Cool J announced that he and Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest fame are working together on an album for Def Jam.

Unsung Cruise

The rapper born James Todd Smith shared the news of the album via Twitter at the top of the week.

“I just started recording new music produced by my lil bro,” the tweet read, with a mention of Q-Tip’s Twitter handle.  LL followed the tweet with, “I’m putting this new music out on @defjam.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

If all comes together, it would be a return to the label that gave LL Cool J his first big shot onwards to mainstream success. However, LL has been far more active as a television actor of late, with 10 seasons under his belt via CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles series.

Q-Tip, while not doing a ton of microphone work, recently served as the executive producer for Danny Brown’s uknowhatimsayin¿ album in 2019. LL last released his Authentic album in 2013 with promises of a followup.

Photo: Getty

37 Female Rappers Who Made It In The Industry (PHOTOS)
37 photos

LL Cool J Says He & Q-Tip Working On LP For Def Jam  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

LL Cool J , Q-Tip

Videos
Latest
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several…
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…

Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into…
01.07.20
Washington, D.C Elementary School Apologizes After Asking Black…

An elementary school in Washington,  D.C issued an apology after giving black students an assignment stating that they had to…
01.07.20
Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian…

Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star…
01.06.20
Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer

While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their…
01.06.20
Details Emerge In Tavis Smiley’s PBS Sexual Misconduct…

Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at…
01.06.20
Man Filmed Trying To Kidnap Girl On Subway…

Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…

If you are anything like me, you spent most of the fourth quarter of 2019 setting 2020 goals and thinking…
01.03.20
I Asked 5 Black Men Why They Don’t…

I began writing this piece with the intention to understand why some Black men purposely choose not to date Black…
12.31.19
U.S. Rep & Civil Rights Legend John Lewis…

John Lewis, the longtime Civil rights icon and United States representative has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Lewis’…
12.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close