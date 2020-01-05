CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian General “American Imperialism”

Where is the lie?

Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star called the incident just another example of “American Imperialism.”

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Soleimani was a top Iranian commander killed by a precision U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq that was ordered by Donald Trump. According to the state department, the assassination was necessary due to an “imminent threat.” However, Trump and his cronies haven’t provided any evidence beyond their talking points. The Gang of Eight wasn’t even informed.

As for Kaepernick, he sees the move as another attack on Black and Brown people.

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” wrote Kaepernick on Twitter on Saturday (Jan. 5).

In a follow-up post he added, “America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

Where is the lie, though?

Many are pointing to the timing of the drone strikes as Trump trying to take eyes off the fact that he’s been impeached by the House. Plenty of people also fear that Trump is willing to start World War III to take the heat off himself. It also inspired Black Twitter coming up with some hilarious reactions.

Let us know what you think of Kap’s commentary in the comments. Also, every day is seems like Colin Kaepernick’s NFL comeback is never going to happen.

Colin Kaepernick To Begin Private NFL Workout, Twitter Rallies Around The Freedom Fighter #StillWithKap
15 photos

Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian General “American Imperialism”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Colin Kaepernick

Videos
Latest
Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian…

Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star…
01.06.20
Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer

While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their…
01.06.20
Details Emerge In Tavis Smiley’s PBS Sexual Misconduct…

Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at…
01.06.20
Man Filmed Trying To Kidnap Girl On Subway…

Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…

If you are anything like me, you spent most of the fourth quarter of 2019 setting 2020 goals and thinking…
01.03.20
I Asked 5 Black Men Why They Don’t…

I began writing this piece with the intention to understand why some Black men purposely choose not to date Black…
12.31.19
U.S. Rep & Civil Rights Legend John Lewis…

John Lewis, the longtime Civil rights icon and United States representative has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Lewis’…
12.30.19
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…

Racist NYPD cop still employed after breaking into Black woman's home.
12.27.19
LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive…

Zhuri illustrates why representation matters.
12.26.19
DaBaby Arrested & Released In Hometown Charlotte [Video]

It’s been an interesting week for rapper Dababy. First, his peen was allegedly leaked to the internet. Hours later porn…
12.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close