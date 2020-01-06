CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Faith Evans Reportedly Upset About Lifetime’s ‘Hopelessly In Love’ Episode About Biggie

According to Page SixFaith Evans is reportedly upset over Lifetime’s new documentary “Biggie and Faith Evans,” about her love life & marriage with legendary rapper, Notorious B.I.G.

“I feel upset that I’m attached to it. I was told that it would be a positive piece with a little more of my personal background. It wasn’t pitched to me as a story rehashing the sensationalized events that took place…I am beyond that and have no need to open old wounds, damage repaired relationships and, above all, soil the legacy of Christopher Wallace a k a the Notorious B.I.G.”

Unsung Cruise

The episode, which airs Jan. 10, vividly describes their relationship as “the most controversial love story in hip-hop history, told by those who lived it” and reportedly promises that “Faith Evans is ready to confront her pain and revisit the most intimate moments of their relationship . . . from their whirlwind engagement to Biggie’s ongoing affairs with Lil’ Kim and Charli Baltimore, to the East Coast-West Coast rivalry that led to Tupac and Big’s deaths.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“The Tupac stuff, the different women — how many times are people going to talk about that? It was supposed to be a love story, and it turns into cheating and Lil’ Kim. We’ve come so far past that. Lifetime’s all about drama,” Evans said.

Evans claims the film uses old footage edited to add drama and Biggie’s mom Voletta Wallace, is pissed about it as well.

“It’s about my morals. I would never do business I’m not proud of at this point in my career. I’m not happy.”

What do YOU think about Faith denouncing “Hopelessly In Love”—will YOU be watching???

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

Faith Evans Reportedly Upset About Lifetime’s ‘Hopelessly In Love’ Episode About Biggie  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Faith Evans , Lifetime

Videos
Latest
Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian…

Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star…
01.06.20
Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer

While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their…
01.06.20
Details Emerge In Tavis Smiley’s PBS Sexual Misconduct…

Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at…
01.06.20
Man Filmed Trying To Kidnap Girl On Subway…

Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…

If you are anything like me, you spent most of the fourth quarter of 2019 setting 2020 goals and thinking…
01.03.20
I Asked 5 Black Men Why They Don’t…

I began writing this piece with the intention to understand why some Black men purposely choose not to date Black…
12.31.19
U.S. Rep & Civil Rights Legend John Lewis…

John Lewis, the longtime Civil rights icon and United States representative has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Lewis’…
12.30.19
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…

Racist NYPD cop still employed after breaking into Black woman's home.
12.27.19
LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive…

Zhuri illustrates why representation matters.
12.26.19
DaBaby Arrested & Released In Hometown Charlotte [Video]

It’s been an interesting week for rapper Dababy. First, his peen was allegedly leaked to the internet. Hours later porn…
12.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close