CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Pam Grier Denies Rumors She’s Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Pam Grier may be a cancer survivor, but luckily, she isn’t in the middle of another battle, even though some recent rumors online say different.

According to reports from TMZ, social media posts started to surface this week saying that Pam was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and in a fight for her life.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Fortunately, a representative for Grier told the publication that the rumors are fake and she’s healthier than ever.

According to her rep, she will be headed to work on season 3 of her ABC show, Bless This Mess, putting in 8-10 hour days.

Grier was diagnosed with stage-4 cervical cancer in 1988 and at the time, she was given only 18 months to live. After some tough treatment, she made a recovery and has been in remission ever since.

Unsung Cruise

Grier turns 71 this year and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

Pam Grier Denies Rumors She’s Battling Stage 4 Cancer  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Pam Grier

Videos
Latest
Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian…

Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star…
01.06.20
Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer

While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their…
01.06.20
Details Emerge In Tavis Smiley’s PBS Sexual Misconduct…

Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at…
01.06.20
Man Filmed Trying To Kidnap Girl On Subway…

Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…

If you are anything like me, you spent most of the fourth quarter of 2019 setting 2020 goals and thinking…
01.03.20
I Asked 5 Black Men Why They Don’t…

I began writing this piece with the intention to understand why some Black men purposely choose not to date Black…
12.31.19
U.S. Rep & Civil Rights Legend John Lewis…

John Lewis, the longtime Civil rights icon and United States representative has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Lewis’…
12.30.19
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…

Racist NYPD cop still employed after breaking into Black woman's home.
12.27.19
LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive…

Zhuri illustrates why representation matters.
12.26.19
DaBaby Arrested & Released In Hometown Charlotte [Video]

It’s been an interesting week for rapper Dababy. First, his peen was allegedly leaked to the internet. Hours later porn…
12.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close