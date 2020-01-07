CLOSE
Michael Ealy & Gary Owen Participated In “Wife Swap” & Gary’s Wife Is Looking Extra Cozy Next To Mr. Ealy

Comedian Gary Owen participated in an episode of “Wife Swap” with actor Michael Ealy, and let’s say, hazel-eyed Ealy might have stolen the attention of Owen’s forever bride.

Owen posted a photo to Instagram hilariously capturing the moment Ealy stole the attention of Gary’s wife, Kenya. In the flick, Kenya can be seen cuddling up to Ealy’s wife, Khatira, looked jokingly less than enthused.

“Not sure why me & @trulykenya agreed to go on wife swap with @themichaelealy & his wife. Clearly Mikes wife isn’t feeling me but my wife is in a fucking trance. #WifeSwap #IHateThatShow#GetSome.”

The couples spent a week in Hawaii where they lived lives as the other person’s spouse. From the looks of these photos, it seems like Kenya spent her week swooning over Ealy–while Ealy’s wife was ready to get home to her own man.

Owen followed up his first Instagram post with another, saying that his wife has been “very quiet” since returning home.

“Hawaii was fun. Spent a week with @lifeandbread on wife swap. Had to return her to @themichaelealy last night. She seemed a little too happy to be back. My wife on the other hand has been very quiet since she came back. #WifeSwap #DoinWhatIDo #GetSome”

 

It’s clearly all jokes, given the fact that Owen and Kenya have been married since 2003.  They have three kids.

This article was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Michael Ealy & Gary Owen Participated In “Wife Swap” & Gary’s Wife Is Looking Extra Cozy Next To Mr. Ealy  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

